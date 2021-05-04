Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Earnings Results

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $221.20 million, a P/E ratio of -76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

