Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.67. 1,165,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,699. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $8,594,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

