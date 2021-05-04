Garlicoin Market Cap Tops $6.78 Million (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 52% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $20,335.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Garlicoin Profile
Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 63,209,438 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
