Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Garmin reported strong first-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong performance of fitness, outdoor, auto and marine segments drove the top-line growth. Growing demand for advanced wearables, adventure watches and cycling products remained a positive. Solid adoption of Chartplotters and Panoptix Live Scope sonars contributed well. Also, strengthening momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs was another positive. Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind. Further sluggishness in the aviation segment owing to weak performing ADS-B product line is an overhang. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year”

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Garmin stock opened at $137.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.