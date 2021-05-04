Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $238.47 and last traded at $233.74, with a volume of 12488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.41.

The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner Company Profile (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

