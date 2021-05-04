GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of GasLog stock remained flat at $$5.83 on Tuesday. 1,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,483. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.