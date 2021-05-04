Gems 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,452.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $619,447.53 and approximately $8,452.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gems has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00088104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00069021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.01 or 0.00862954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.21 or 0.09947291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00101435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00045011 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

