General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77,358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

