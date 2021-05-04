General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,210 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 118,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

