General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of GM stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

