Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.92 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $21.92 million and $2.07 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00267586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.52 or 0.01163131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00032114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.53 or 0.00731694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,324.42 or 0.99739230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

