Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00. Genuine Parts traded as high as $128.86 and last traded at $128.75, with a volume of 5325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.25.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

