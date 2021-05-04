Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.