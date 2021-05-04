Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.850-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.44 billion.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,855. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.99. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

