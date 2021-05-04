Geoffrey M. Price Sells 12,112 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $766,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,529,238.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

