Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ GEOS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,576. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

