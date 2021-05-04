Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.65.

Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,137. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 28.41. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

