Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 27,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 124,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

About Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPU)

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

