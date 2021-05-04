GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 16.5% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $758,293.64 and $569.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.76 or 0.06235944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.18 or 0.00566443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $973.11 or 0.01794407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00116569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.32 or 0.00728973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.01 or 0.00623283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00453683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004640 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

