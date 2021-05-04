Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

NYSE GL opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at $75,052,500.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,150 shares of company stock worth $16,455,919. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

