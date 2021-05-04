GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLYC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

