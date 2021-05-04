Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. 606,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,244. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 885,815 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

