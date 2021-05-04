GrafTech International (EAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

