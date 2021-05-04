Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Graham stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Graham has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Graham by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Graham by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Graham by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

