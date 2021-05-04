Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.47

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$80.47 and last traded at C$80.25, with a volume of 38527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRT.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$77.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

