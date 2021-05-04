Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.