Great Western Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GWB. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $33.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

