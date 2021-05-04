Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Short Interest Update

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGBXF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 264,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,528. Green Growth Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Green Growth Brands alerts:

Green Growth Brands Company Profile

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD)-infused consumer products in the United States. It provides medical and retail marijuana products to various dispensaries; and CBD-infused personal care and beauty products, such as therapeutic, face care, body care, shower and bathroom, and sleep products through shops, e-commerce, and wholesale channels.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Growth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Growth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.