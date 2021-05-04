Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Roth Capital

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

