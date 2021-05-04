Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%.

GPP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,687. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $288.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

GPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

