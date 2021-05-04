Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Short Interest Up 37.6% in April

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenrose Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 7.01% of Greenrose Acquisition worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of GNRS stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Greenrose Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

