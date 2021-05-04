Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 230,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Griffon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Griffon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Griffon by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

