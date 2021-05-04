Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Griffon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NYSE:GFF opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $28.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,128,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

