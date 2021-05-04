Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (LON:GRIO) Plans GBX 0.99 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GRIO opened at GBX 73.35 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.98. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.91 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.15 million and a P/E ratio of -31.15.

About Ground Rents Income Fund

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

