Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (LON:GRIO) Plans GBX 0.99 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:GRIO opened at GBX 73.35 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.98. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.91 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.15 million and a P/E ratio of -31.15.
About Ground Rents Income Fund
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.