Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post sales of $74.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.28 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $67.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $367.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $370.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $530.12 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $587.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

NASDAQ GH opened at $152.80 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day moving average is $139.08.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $8,552,890.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,906,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,338,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,275 shares of company stock worth $125,504,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

