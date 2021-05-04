GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $25.12 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $25,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 179,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,224. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

