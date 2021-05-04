GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,998 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of T traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,032,539. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $227.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

