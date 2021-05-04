GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 86,632 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,632 shares during the quarter. The Southern makes up approximately 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $20,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $247,302,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 134,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,392. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.70.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

