GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 8,913 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,686,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $119.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

