GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Issues Earnings Results

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

GWPH opened at $219.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.58. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 2.15.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $129,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWPH. Citigroup cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

