GWM Advisors LLC Buys 272 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

NYSE:FDS opened at $342.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,901,164. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.