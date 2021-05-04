GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.14.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $486.20 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.