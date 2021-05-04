GWM Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

