GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $717,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,724 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 714.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,611 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

