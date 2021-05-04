GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 706 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.60% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIZ opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

