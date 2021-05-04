GWM Advisors LLC Sells 15,936 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,936 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 444.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in NIO by 70.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $16,293,000.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.