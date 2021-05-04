GWM Advisors LLC Sells 17,206 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

