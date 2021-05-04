GWM Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 47.0% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,050,498.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,409 shares of company stock worth $5,919,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.