Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.79. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

