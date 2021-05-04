Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLMAF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572. Halma has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

